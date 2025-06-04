Owners of dangerous animals who were recently granted an amnesty to register such animals should not enjoy immunity for breaching the EU Wildlife Trade Regulations and domestic legislation on environmental protection, an NGO insisted on Wednesday.

Vuċi għall-Annimali explained in a statement that many of the animals which have now been formally registered are CITES-listed species and thus subject to strict international trade controls.

"The entry of these animals into Malta without the required permits, without proof of legal origin, and without compliance with both EU and national law, constitutes a grave violation of wildlife trade legislation," the NGO said.

The amnesty was only related to the registration and housing conditions of animals, it explained.

It therefore called on the Environment Authority and the police to launch an immediate investigation into each case — to verify whether legal import permits and valid proof of origin existed for each animal, and to prosecute any breaches of national and EU law.