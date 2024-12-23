AE Business Advisors has marked the first-year success of the ‘Act to Empower’ CSR initiative, a programme designed to provide local NGOs with free professional advisory services in financial reporting, compliance and legal support.

Launched in October 2023, under the auspices of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, the programme has already supported various NGOs with expert advisory services in financial reporting, legal compliance and operational efficiency.

In its first year, Act to Empower supported several local NGOs, achieving important milestones. These included updating financial reporting for four NGOs, facilitating statute revisions, updating documentation and providing legal assistance for another four NGOs.

Additionally, the initiative developed a compliance manual specifically tailored for category 1 NGOs, further supporting their compliance efforts and operational effectiveness.

Jesmond Saliba, Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, addressing the AE Business Advisors Team during the launch event in 2023.

“I am delighted to see the success of this initiative, which was driven by AE and wholeheartedly embraced by its employees, many of whom dedicated their leave hours to support it. This effort has strengthened the governance of local organisations, providing them with a solid foundation to focus on their essential work for society,” Jesmond Saliba, Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, said.

“I am also pleased to learn of AE’s continued commitment to this initiative, ensuring a lasting impact that will enable our voluntary organisations to operate more effectively and achieve their vital missions.”

Karl Tanti, legal team leader and the driving force behind the initiative, said: “There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing our expertise and diverse skills come together to support voluntary organisations that make a real difference in society.

“Partnering with these NGOs has been incredibly rewarding. We have helped them stay on track to achieve their missions, and I am excited to see this initiative grow, empowering even more organisations and helping them amplify their impact in the future.”

There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing our expertise and diverse skills come together to support voluntary organisations that make a real difference in society

During an event held purposely for the occasion, it was noted that AE’s dedication to community support was also reflected in the 200 hours contributed to the initiative this year. Employees further enhanced this effort by volunteering an additional 40 pro bono hours. In a show of solidarity, 275 hours of vacation leave were also donated, bringing the total time dedicated to 515.5 hours.

A diverse group of local NGOs were supported in the initiative’s first year, including the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD), Richmond Foundation, Victim Support Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta, Malta Federation of Professional Associations (MFPA), Association for Speech-Language Pathologists (ASLP) and Opening Doors Association.

These organisations span sectors such as disability advocacy, mental health, environmental sustainability, professional development and victim support, all of which play a vital role in driving positive change in society.

Director Nicolette Spiteri Bailey with junior accountant Kya Bonello, one of the team members who donated a substantial amount of leave.

AE Business Advisors has now reopened applications for the Act to Empower initiative for 2025. This new cycle presents an opportunity for even more organisations to receive free guidance and support in crucial areas that enable growth and sustainability.

NGOs are encouraged to stay updated on application details by following AE Business Advisors on social media or visiting the official website.

AE Business Advisors is a leading provider of professional services, with a team of about 50 professionals, that include legal and tax advisory, accounting and finance, residency, compliance and regulated iGaming services.