Environmental NGOs have condemned the disturbance caused to a protected seabird species by an unpermitted light and sound show held at Popeye Village last weekend.

The Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) and BirdLife Malta issued strong statements this week over the event, which took place on the boundary of Majjistral Park, part of a Natura 2000 site.

Over the weekend, the MRU raised the alarm by sharing a video taken at 9.30pm on Saturday. The footage showed bright, colourful lights illuminating Popeye Village, the adjacent sea, and the cliff face opposite, accompanied by loud music.

“The MRU strongly condemns such events at a time when the strictly protected bird species is nesting along the very same cliffs,” the organisation said on social media. They added, “As seen in the video, the light strobes are 'spilling over' onto the Majjistral Park side which is protected by law. The whole area is part of a Natura 2000 site.”

A spokesperson for MRU explained that the nesting shearwater (Garnija) lays just one egg per year. If disturbed, the birds may abandon their nests, severely reducing the chances of successful reproduction. They noted that these seabirds only nest in a few sites across Malta, including Ta’ Ċenċ, Majjistral, and l-Aħrax, making this particular area especially sensitive.

“Popeye Village, for instance, is built on the boundary of one such sensitive zone, so we expect the operators to take extra precautions to avoid disturbing wildlife," the spokesperson said.

Speaking to Times of Malta, MRU further remarked that they do not believe the public is fully aware of how their actions impact the natural environment. “We would advise venues to consult with ERA or NGOs that work with wildlife to assess whether their activities could negatively affect animals or the surrounding area.”

BirdLife Malta echoed the MRU’s concerns. On social media, the organisation stated: “BirdLife Malta strongly condemns the light and sound show held within a Natura 2000 site at Popeye Village over the weekend, joining the Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) in expressing serious concern over this disturbance.” It added: “Such events have no place in sensitive areas protected for their ecological value.”

BirdLife further explained that the birds are highly sensitive to light pollution. “Intense lighting can cause adults to abandon their nests, leaving chicks to starve. The cliffs near Popeye Village support 200–350 breeding pairs,” the organisation said in its statement.

Both NGOs called on the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to investigate whether Popeye Village had obtained the necessary permits for the event.

ERA confirmed to Times of Malta that no permits had been issued. “Kindly note that this case has already been investigated by ERA and the necessary action as permitted by law will be taken, since the activity was carried out without the necessary required permits. ERA will be issuing a fine.”

The authority also reminded organisers that activities in protected areas require ERA authorisation.

However, BirdLife said a fine alone is not enough. “Fines issued after the fact are not an effective deterrent. If no permit was required, regulations must urgently be strengthened to prevent such events near sensitive sites.”

They also questioned why ERA had not responded on the night of the incident. “BirdLife Malta is demanding an explanation as to why ERA’s enforcement unit was not deployed to the site once the video was submitted.”

Popeye Village has not yet responded to requests for comment.