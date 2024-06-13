The developers of the planned new Comino tourism project have welcomed an appeals court decision to dismiss an appeal by NGOs over the findings of an environmental impact assessment, but the groups have vowed to continue to fight the 'urbanisation' of the island.

HV Hospitality is planning a luxury resort featuring a number of bungalows within an existing developed footprint and a smaller hotel to replace the present one.

The bungalows will replace an existing development at Santa Marija Bay while the hotel will replace the old hotel at San Niklaw Bay.

HV Hospitality said the court decision "re-confirms the adequacy and good standing of the environmental studies carried out so far."

"The environmental studies carried out to date on the proposed development have been confirmed as correct by the Environment and Resources Authority, the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, and now by the Court of Appeal," the company observed.

"HV Hospitality takes its Natura 2000 responsibilities very seriously and is investing in the redevelopment of the Comino hotel and bungalows not only on a smaller footprint than the existing buildings but also through the use of materials, technology and design which are compatible with the Natura 2000 status of the sites."

The company said the project will increase the protected garigue habitat and reduce the land taken up from the coastline. It will restore over 8,244 sqm of built-up area back to its natural state through an unprecedented regeneration process involving, amongst others, more than 55,000 endemic trees, shrubs and plants.

The NGOs - BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, NatureTrust-FEE, and Ramblers - said they would continue to fight to save the island from further commercialisation and over-construction.

The view of the NGOs of how the new bungalows will develop in Comino. The developers say the image (in red) is misleading as the project has since been scaled back.

"ERA (The Environment Resources Authority) had given its seal of approval to the development of a high-end village on this Natura 2000 site even though it would entail substantial excavation, the destruction of extensive protected garrigue habitat, and significant environmental impacts to flora and fauna, including the marine environment. Hili Group's proposal would see year-round disturbance at what would effectively be a commercial village instead of what is currently a tranquil environment, especially during less touristic months," the NGOs said.

"Comino is the last relatively pristine spot in the country. It is too precious to sacrifice on the altar of luxury development for the few."