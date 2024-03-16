Nice sat second in the Ligue 1 table at the season’s halfway stage, but a dramatic drop-off in form since the turn of the year has left them at risk of failing to qualify for Europe.

The Cote d’Azur side’s slump in 2024 has been as remarkable as their results were impressive in the final four months of last year, when they were the main challengers to Paris Saint-Germain in France’s top flight.

Surely just by coincidence, their results began to crumble at around the same time British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe bought a 25 percent stake in Manchester United.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...