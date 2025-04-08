A lucky visitor will soon become the first ever to sleep overnight at Britain’s National Gallery, after the 200-year-old museum launched a competition on Monday to mark the reopening of a wing housing celebrated European paintings.

When the Sainsbury Wing reopens after a two-year refurbishment on May 10, the overnight guest − to be picked at random from a list of newsletter subscribers − will wake up to breakfast in bed and the chance to explore the gallery before the crowds arrive.

The renovated wing will see some of earliest paintings in the collection rehoused − a chapel-like room for Piero della Francesca’s 15th-century Baptism of Christ and a new frame for Jacopo di Cione’s 14th-century San Pier Maggiore Altarpiece − while Paolo Uccello’s Battle of San Romano will be back after a three-year restoration process.

Read the full story on Times2.