A man has been jailed for nine years after he admitted to attempting to rape a woman who was on her way to work in Floriana just over two months ago.

Eritrean national, Beyene Fessahatsion Weldabzghil, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges on February 7, 2025.

During his arraignment, the court heard how early on February 6, police received a report about a woman who was being assaulted next to Floriana Garden off Triq Nazzjonali and Portes des Bombes.

The police rushed to the site, and Weldabzghil tried to flee. He was eventually arrested.

In his interrogation, the man confessed to the crime, telling investigators that he tackled the victim to the ground and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her whilst she was screaming and crying.

The court jailed him for nine years: seven for the attempted rape and two years after a suspended sentence handed down on August 31, 2022 was brought into effect.

A restraining order in favour of the victim was imposed.

AG lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Jennifer Polidano prosecuted, assisted by police inspector John Spiteri.

Legal aid lawyer Alexia Vassallo appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the court.