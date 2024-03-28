Nineteen varieties of starch-based snacks have been recalled by the health authorities because they include a food colour unauthorised for use in such products

The colour, which is declared in the ingredients, is E110, is also known as Sunset Yellow FCF, Orange Yellow S, Food Yellow No. 5, or FD&C Yellow No. 6.

It is an azo dye authorised for use as a food additive in the EU for certain food items such as non-heat processed meat, processed fish, mustard and sauces, and flavoured drinks, but with applicable corresponding maximum levels in line with EU Regulation 1333 of 2008.

The use of this colour also requires the additional warning “may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children” to appear on labels when used.

However, its use is not allowed at all in ready-to-eat savouries and snacks.

The recalled snacks are:

Brand

Product

Weight

Origin

La La

Salt & Vinegar fish crackers

100gr

Philippines

La La

Fish crackers

50gr, 100gr

Philippines

La La

Sweet chilli fish crackers

100gr

Philippines

La La

Prawn crackers Hot & Spicy

100gr

Philippines

Yasoda Foods

Current Cheese Balls (white pack)

60gr

Nepal

Yasoda Foods

Current Cheese Balls (blue pack)

60gr

Nepal

Yasoda Foods

Current Spicy Cheese Balls

60gr

Nepal

Jack’n Jill

Piattos Cheese flavoured potato crisps

85gr

Philippines

Jack’n Jill

Piattos Nacho Pizza flavoured potato crisps

85gr

Philippines

Jack’n Jill

Mr. Chips Nacho cheese flavoured corn chips

100gr

Philippines

Jack’n Jill

Nova Multigrain snacks country cheddar flavor

78gr

Philippines

Jack’n Jill

Chiz Curls

55gr

Philippines

Regent

Chesse Ring Cheese flavoured snack

60gr

Philippines

Oishi

Rin-bee Cheese sticks

85gr

Philippines

ec

Twin Lion Cheese Bones Curls

58gr

 

Leslie’s

Clover Chips

Note: There are different types of this product on the market. The affected product has the colour indicated on the original label which may have been covered by another label.

85gr

Philippines

Barcel

Taki Original

Note: This product is manufactured also in EU countries, with a recipe adapted to EU Regulations. hence not all the products on the market are affected.

 

Mexico

Barcel

Takis Fuego

Note: This product is manufactured also in EU countries, with a recipe adapted to EU Regulations. Hence not all the products on the market are affected.

 

Mexico

Barcel

Takis Nitro

Note: This product is manufactured also in EU countries, with a recipe adapted to EU Regulations. Hence not all the products on the market are affected.

 

Mexico

 

