Nineteen varieties of starch-based snacks have been recalled by the health authorities because they include a food colour unauthorised for use in such products
The colour, which is declared in the ingredients, is E110, is also known as Sunset Yellow FCF, Orange Yellow S, Food Yellow No. 5, or FD&C Yellow No. 6.
It is an azo dye authorised for use as a food additive in the EU for certain food items such as non-heat processed meat, processed fish, mustard and sauces, and flavoured drinks, but with applicable corresponding maximum levels in line with EU Regulation 1333 of 2008.
The use of this colour also requires the additional warning “may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children” to appear on labels when used.
However, its use is not allowed at all in ready-to-eat savouries and snacks.
The recalled snacks are:
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Weight
|
Origin
|
La La
|
Salt & Vinegar fish crackers
|
100gr
|
Philippines
|
La La
|
Fish crackers
|
50gr, 100gr
|
Philippines
|
La La
|
Sweet chilli fish crackers
|
100gr
|
Philippines
|
La La
|
Prawn crackers Hot & Spicy
|
100gr
|
Philippines
|
Yasoda Foods
|
Current Cheese Balls (white pack)
|
60gr
|
Nepal
|
Yasoda Foods
|
Current Cheese Balls (blue pack)
|
60gr
|
Nepal
|
Yasoda Foods
|
Current Spicy Cheese Balls
|
60gr
|
Nepal
|
Jack’n Jill
|
Piattos Cheese flavoured potato crisps
|
85gr
|
Philippines
|
Jack’n Jill
|
Piattos Nacho Pizza flavoured potato crisps
|
85gr
|
Philippines
|
Jack’n Jill
|
Mr. Chips Nacho cheese flavoured corn chips
|
100gr
|
Philippines
|
Jack’n Jill
|
Nova Multigrain snacks country cheddar flavor
|
78gr
|
Philippines
|
Jack’n Jill
|
Chiz Curls
|
55gr
|
Philippines
|
Regent
|
Chesse Ring Cheese flavoured snack
|
60gr
|
Philippines
|
Oishi
|
Rin-bee Cheese sticks
|
85gr
|
Philippines
|
ec
|
Twin Lion Cheese Bones Curls
|
58gr
|
|
Leslie’s
|
Clover Chips
Note: There are different types of this product on the market. The affected product has the colour indicated on the original label which may have been covered by another label.
|
85gr
|
Philippines
|
Barcel
|
Taki Original
Note: This product is manufactured also in EU countries, with a recipe adapted to EU Regulations. hence not all the products on the market are affected.
|
|
Mexico
|
Barcel
|
Takis Fuego
Note: This product is manufactured also in EU countries, with a recipe adapted to EU Regulations. Hence not all the products on the market are affected.
|
|
Mexico
|
Barcel
|
Takis Nitro
Note: This product is manufactured also in EU countries, with a recipe adapted to EU Regulations. Hence not all the products on the market are affected.
|
|
Mexico