Nineteen varieties of starch-based snacks have been recalled by the health authorities because they include a food colour unauthorised for use in such products

The colour, which is declared in the ingredients, is E110, is also known as Sunset Yellow FCF, Orange Yellow S, Food Yellow No. 5, or FD&C Yellow No. 6.

It is an azo dye authorised for use as a food additive in the EU for certain food items such as non-heat processed meat, processed fish, mustard and sauces, and flavoured drinks, but with applicable corresponding maximum levels in line with EU Regulation 1333 of 2008.

The use of this colour also requires the additional warning “may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children” to appear on labels when used.

However, its use is not allowed at all in ready-to-eat savouries and snacks.

The recalled snacks are: