No abuse has ever been found in the monthly lottery linked to VAT receipts, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told parliament on Monday.

He said the lottery is overseen by an autonomous body which includes a representative of the Government Notary.

Whenever there were rumours of abuse, these were investigated and, in every case, it turned out that the process was transparent, the minister said in reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Attard Previ.

The VAT lottery was introduced over 20 years ago as an incentive for customers to ask for a fiscal receipt following the introduction of Value Added Tax.

But VAT lottery winnings have been raising eyebrows for years.

In 2020 it was reported that the same player had won the lottery 11 times in three years, taking home close to €8,000 in total.

A year earlier it was reported that another person won the lottery five times in eight months.

And there was an instance in 2013 when the same participant scooped up €23,000 by winning two prizes within the same draw.

In 2016 another man seemed to be an incredibly - and suspiciously - lucky winner, after having had his name drawn multiple times. It later turned out he was submitting bin bags full of receipts and using the winnings to help fund humanitarian missions.

The lottery works by a simple mechanism whereby participants stand to win 100 times the amount of the fiscal receipt they submitted for the draw.

The fact that there is no limit to the number of receipts that can be sent for each draw, nor a capping on the number of times a participant can win, has invariably fuelled debate.

The idea of manipulating the draw, however, is not that far-fetched.

Back in 2003, 11 people - including Public Lotto officials and punters - were charged with tampering with the lottery, after police caught wind of a scheme which involved Public Lotto officials clipping receipts to the inside hinge of the lotto urn.

Two of the defendants were found guilty and sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for four years. They were also fined €1,000 and interdicted for life.

The lottery was later revamped to prevent abuse.

The lottery falls under the responsibility of the Finance Ministry through the Commissioner for Revenue.