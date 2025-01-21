A man was charged with trafficking in cocaine and heroin and conspiring to deal in the drugs.

Claudio Mallia, 43, of Valletta was charged with trafficking in cocaine and heroin, the possession of the drugs with the intent to sell, conspiring to deal in the drugs, and relapsing on and before November 2024. He pleaded not guilty.

Police Inspector Elisia Schembri said that police found Mallia in the possession of sachets containing 5.48 grammes of a white substance suspected to be cocaine and 8.32 grammes of a brown-green substance suspected to be heroin

The defence team asked for bail saying that this was a matter of 12 grammes of drugs and not kilogrammes of drugs. They argued that the case went back two months – all investigations had been carried out so there was no fear of tampering with evidence.

He was denied bail.

A freezing order on his assets was ordered by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Lawyer Julian Scicluna, from the Attorney General’s office, prosecuted with police inspector Elisia Schembri.

Lawyers Rene Darmanin and Ismael Vella appeared for Mallia.