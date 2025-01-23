An unemployed man was denied bail on Wednesday after being accused of defiling a 12-year-old boy.

The 24-year-old, who cannot be named by court order, was accused of defiling a 12-year-old boy, harassing him and producing and possessing indecent material containing minors.

Police inspector John Spiteri told the court, presided over by Magistrate Charmaine Galies, that despite the disparity in age between the accused and the alleged victim, they had initially developed something of a friendship.

The boy had frequently gone to the man’s house with the promise of being allowed to use his PlayStation gaming console, the inspector said.

However, it transpired that the promise of the PlayStation was only a ploy, and that the accused allegedly used these meetings as a pretext to make sexual advances on the boy.

When the boy’s parents found out they warned the man to cease all contact with their son, but the man did not desist.

Objecting to a request for bail, the prosecution said that despite repeated warnings, the accused still attempted to contact the alleged victim and there was a real fear of tampering with evidence.

Additionally, while the accused was still presumed innocent, it was not the first time he had been accused of similar sexual offences, with this the third time he had appeared in court.

The prosecution also argued against preventing the accused’s name from being published, arguing that making his name public could potentially bring more victims to the police’s attention.

Spiteri said the prosecution firmly believed that they see in the accused “the beginnings of a serial sexual offender” who was already luring victims using the same pretext to get minors to come to his house by themselves.

The defence countered that the accused was still presumed innocent and that the publication of his name could indirectly lead to the victim being identified due to their friendship.

The court denied the bail request and remanded him in custody.

Police Inspectors Marshall Mallia, John Spiteri and Wayne Buhagiar, together with AG lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Miriayah Borg prosecuted.

Legal aid Thomas Barbara Sant assisted the accused.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile for the alleged victim.