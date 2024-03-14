Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho said there was “no better feeling” after his goal helped secure a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Manchester United loanee opened the scoring in the third minute, his first goal in front of Dortmund’s 82,000-strong home crowd since May 2021.

Marco Reus added a goal in stoppage time to seal the win, putting Dortmund through 3-1 on aggregate, making the last eight for the first time since 2021.

“It was like a relief. I think like all players you want to have a good start to the game — and there’s no better feeling than that,” Sancho told TNT Sports.

“I’m just grateful that I could get a goal for the team.

