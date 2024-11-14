L-Istrina, the Boxing Day fund-raiser for the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF), will proceed as usual, despite plans by the Health Ministry to take over funding of cancer medicines, which is the lion's share of the fund's spending.

“There will be no changes,” President Myriam Spiteri Debono, who heads the fund, said on Thursday. “Until the new mechanism is in place, things will continue as usual,” she affirmed.

L-Istrina will go ahead as usual, despite plans for the government to fund cancer medicines, the President said.

The health minister said earlier this week that his ministry is in advanced talks to assume responsibility for the funding of cancer medicines as of next year.

The President said on Thursday that until the new system is in place, the MCCF will meet all requests for cancer treatments.

The MCCF has been a critical resource for patients requiring oncological care in the past 15 years, though requests have increased significantly over the last decade.

“I hope that in the forthcoming L-Istrina, with the public's help, we will be able to address gaps in society, such as social problems. “ Spiteri Debono said.

She underscored the MCCF’s role as a social safety net, supporting individuals and families in difficult situations such as serious illnesses, or challenging life circumstances such as poverty.

While much of its recent work has focused on cancer care, the President highlighted the importance of ensuring the fund remains accessible to all who require assistance, beyond healthcare.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela acknowledged the MCCF’s “noble function” in addressing social issues.

“People's charity has a limit, so whenever the MCCF has come to the government for assistance, no government closed an eye to help these cases,” he said.

He explained that the government spent €120 million in cancer treatment over the past ten years, and this transition was expected to allow the MCCF to return to its intended focus on broader social assistance.