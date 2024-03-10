German FA (DFB) managing director Andreas Rettig said Saturday there has been “no contact” with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp about taking over the national team.

Speaking with German magazine Focus, Rettig said the DFB was trying to respect Klopp’s wishes to take a break once his tenure at Liverpool ends in the summer.

“There has been no contact. He has given himself a break. I don’t know whether we should be giving him travel tips on how to enjoy his free time.”

With current Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s contract running until the end of Euro 2024, to be held on German soil, the DFB has been looking for a long-term replacement — with Klopp at the top of the list.

