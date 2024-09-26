No country can live in a bubble, and this is even more true for small states, Speaker Anglu Farrugia told compatriots for small states on Thursday.

Cooperation and collaboration between parliaments of different countries is crucial, he said.

Following recent crises, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the world soon realised that working on their own was not an option.

Farrugia was speaking during the opening session of the 17th edition of the Conference of Presidents of Parliament of Small European States being held in Malta.

He welcomed the speakers and presidents of parliaments or their representatives from Andorra, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro and San Marino.

The participants will be discussing themes considered relevant to small states. The three sessions will deal with the economic opportunity of climate change, the role of small states in the context of multilateralism, and migration.

