A group of residents gathered in Magħtab over the weekend to protest the planned construction of a hazardous waste incinerator at the site.

Chanting “No Ecohive. Save our lives,” the protestors voiced growing concerns about the proposed Thermal Treatment Facility (TTF), which they had already described as a “cancer factory” at a recent public consultation meeting.

The proposed TTF is expected to cover 18,185 square metres of what is currently agricultural land at the ECOHIVE complex, a project led by the government's waste management agency (PA/06096/23, EA/00020/22).

The plan is to replace the current hazardous waste incinerator in Marsa.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) found that the facility will have a “negligible” impact on air quality. The report mainly found that the project will have a visual impact and result in the loss of agricultural land.

The report also flagged how the plant would affect residents of 18 localities, including Madliena and Tal-Ibraġ, in a 113 square kilometre area and a 6km radius around the incineration plant.

Nationalist Party (PN) MEP Peter Agius and PN MP Claudette Buttigieg joined the protesters at the site.

“Every research that was conducted on an EU level reveals that residents cannot be reassured that this incinerator won’t affect their lives and the lives of the children,” Agius said.

Agius criticised the impact assessment for failing to carry out a detailed study, leaving out information about the impact of nanoparticles and carbon dioxide emissions.

Buttigieg said the name "Ecohive" gives the impression of a family-friendly park, when in reality it refers to a sprawling complex of incinerators.

“They are going to carry out this project at the residents’ expense. For us, this is unacceptable, and we’re not going to stop here,” Buttigieg said, while urging people to unite in opposition.

Objection letters submitted during the consultation process argued that the EIA only assessed the impact of the TTF in isolation and failed to consider the cumulative impact of multiple incinerators planned for the area.

The project assessment “seems to have been salami-sliced, with a waste-to-energy plant to incinerate all of Malta’s black bag waste, approved in 2022, following an EIA; one for clinical and abattoir waste with a separate EIA; and then the possible relocation of the organic waste plant from M’arsascala,” objection letters read.