After 34 years of contributing to Times of Malta with his incisive ‘Islanders’ cartoons, artist Steve Bonello has hung up his pens. He shares his thoughts on politics, life and his favourite cartoons over the years with Matthew Bonanno.
On beginnings
I started drawing when I was 16. I’m mostly self-taught. I attended art school for a bit, but I didn’t enjoy it. My work only became satirical around 1984, during the church schools’ issue.
In 1991, I organised my second exhibition. At the time, Daphne Caruana Galizia had started writing, anonymously at first. She liked my work and wrote an excellent blurb in the exhibition brochure.
A few months later, she asked me to do the illustrations for her column in The Times, and that turned into 34 years of contributions.
On his inspirations
While working at Air Malta I used to go to London regularly on what we called the ‘Lm2 flights’. One year I went to an exhibition at South Bank by Ralph Steadman, who illustrated Hunter S. Thompson’s work. His style is very savage. It was like being repeatedly punched in the face.
I’m also a big fan of Edvard Munch, whose work floored me when I first saw it, and Steve Bell, formerly of The Guardian.
On what motivates him
The biggest compliment is not when someone asks to buy the original of a cartoon, but when they tell you it made them laugh over and over again each time they saw it or thought of it.
Some of my clients speak to me as if they’re confessing to a priest. They open their hearts to me. I’ve heard stories of kindness you wouldn’t believe.
On politics and politicians
Right now, there is a dearth of politicians who possess any moral fiber.
I was naive enough to think that once we joined the EU we would mature, politically, which obviously didn’t happen. If anything, things got worse. I believe one of the reasons for this was because Joseph Muscat read Maltese people very well and appealed to the lowest common denominator.
On Maltese society
We are a selfish, self-centered nation. Someone will build a multi-storey block that ruins a beautiful old streetscape, but they won’t care. Our ideology of individualism is scary.
I love Malta - it’s just a shame about the people.
On his favourite people to draw
I used to love drawing Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici. He was so cartoonish. Adrian Delia was also very good material. I’ve never drawn Bernard Grech except as a plain white appliance.
It’s always satisfying when you draw someone in a way that isn’t immediately obvious that it’s them. I recently drew a meme featuring a skull with a Cheshire Cat grin and people knew straight away it was Robert Abela.
On his iconic ‘bum people’
I was recently looking for some old work and found an old cartoon that was an unintentional precursor to them. They weren’t meant to be funny at first.
Some people can’t stand them. They hate to see a bum on a page.
About two weeks before the last European Parliament election, I made a bum people cartoon making fun of the PN’s strategy team. Someone from the party said I was plotting to damage PN’s chances. For f**k’s sake.
When people don’t like my cartoons, I think I take the criticism quite well. It tends to be ridiculous anyway. There aren’t any I regret doing.
On (not) caring
I don’t really give a damn anymore. It bugs me that we have an incredibly corrupt government, but when I look at the Opposition, I don’t see anything promising either. I want change, but the change has to be for the better.
On his process
I believe there’s a cartoon for every situation. I think of a cartoon as an invisible fruit hanging from an invisible tree. You can’t see it, but you know it’s there. It’s my job to reach out and pluck it.
On nature walks
I often post photos of my walks in nature on Facebook to encourage people to go out and see for themselves parts of Malta that are still beautiful. I recently went to Ta’ Ċenċ cliffs with my wife for our anniversary. It’s an explosion of colour right now, before nature goes to sleep for the summer.
On the future of cartoons
I hope they have one, but social media, memes and AI renderings are invariably eating away at the cartoon's relevance these days. Political cartooning is still alive but has become less of an important feature in newspapers.
On what his future holds
My aim is to live a more unhurried life than I am currently. I don’t have any particular ambitions, except to walk more.