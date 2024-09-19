No new permits for road works near schools will be issued in the coming weeks, as part of Transport Malta's plan to ease traffic congestion ahead of the academic year, which starts next week.

In a news briefing on Wednesday, TM officials said new permits for road works near schools will be suspended during the back-to-school period.

Officials said new permits will only be issued after a thorough review to ensure minimal traffic impact.

Contractors with existing permits must inform the road works unit before carrying out any work during the back-to-school period.

When asked if this applied to Mdina Road in Qormi, where works were planned to be completed by the start of the academic year, Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia clarified that the transport regulator is not in charge of the project.

“We are informed that works are reaching their final stages and by next week it will be mostly complete, with asphalting works to be carried out during off-peak hours,” he said.

TM aims to improve traffic flow with proposed minor interventions on narrow residential streets and near schools.

Asked why such improvements have not been carried out during the summer months, TM officials said some have been prioritised over others.

Farrugia said that local councils have also been told to restrict permits for road closures or works during peak traffic hours, effective immediately.

Such permits in areas close to schools or prone to traffic congestion will no longer be granted to those seeking a road closure from Monday to Friday between 6 am and 9.30 am.

65 extra enforcement officers on the road

The agency said it believes that morning drop-offs and afternoon collections significantly contribute to traffic build-up.

However, the new strategy will focus on enforcement to reduce illegal stops and address other limitations, such as narrow streets or inadequate infrastructure.

The renewed push for enforcement will see the addition of 55 enforcement officers and 10 patrolling officers on motorbikes, joining LESA and police officers on the roads next week.

“With consistent enforcement, we hope we will be able to improve traffic flow and safety for motorists and pedestrians,” Claudio Spiteri, Chief Officer of Enforcement, said.

Officers will penalise illegal drop-offs and stops.

During peak hours, they will remain at key intersections and in no parking zones to streamline traffic in the morning and afternoon rush hours.

The agency will have 27 fixed enforcement points up and running, while another eight areas will see increased patrols.

Key works to improve pedestrian safety

Transport Malta said it plans to introduce new parking restrictions and one-way traffic systems that will help reduce congestion and enhance pedestrian safety.

Specific junctions and links will be upgraded to improve traffic capacity by addressing bottlenecks and problem areas.

They also said that traffic signals at major junctions on arterial and distributor roads, as well as at key points on local roads, will be "optimised".

Examples of such projects include the re-alignment of a bus stop in Mrabat Street, Sliema, which will prevent buses from stopping on the road. Another is the removal of a pedestrian crossing at the Mater Dei Hospital roundabout.

Traffic management in schools

Discussions are underway with the Education Department to address situations where schools' internal traffic management ends up having an impact on arterial roads.

Key problem areas such as the Naxxar educational complex, the Victoria, Gozo, educational complex, Pembroke, Psaila Street Birkirkara, Misraħ Pizzuta in Żejtun and the Żokrija area in Mosta will be placed under observation in a bid to better manage traffic congestion there.

Transport Malta also pledged the continuation of the free tow truck service and to have better communication over several platforms including social media.