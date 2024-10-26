A new NGO has been set up to provide support services to male cancer patients.

Finding its roots in a local Facebook group, the Malta Male Cancer Support Association started as a place for men going through cancer to find each other and share their experiences.

While several organisations exist to advocate for and support women going through female-specific cancers, no such organisations existed that catered exclusively for men.

Some members of the group saw the potential of taking the encouragement and advice cultivated in their Facebook group into an accessible offline space.

Gavril Flores, who serves as the chair of the organisation, told Times of Malta that the group felt it was imperative to raise awareness about male cancers.

One in every eight men is diagnosed with prostate cancer and 80% of those diagnosed early tend to go on to make a full recovery. That, Flores said, meant that increased awareness saves lives.

Flores said that the NGO is based on three pillars: promoting awareness and advocacy of male cancers, providing support for male cancer patients and their families, and promoting research.

The group has already launched its first support group for patients of prostate cancer and is currently planning to launch a testicular cancer support group.

As well as patients, the group is attended by doctors, nurses and other psycho-social professionals.

Tony Cachia, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer 20 years ago, said that back then there was little to no social support in receiving a diagnosis. He recalled being left to grapple with news of his diagnosis by himself.

“It made me feel so bad that I never wanted to see other people ever go through it,” Cachia said, adding that men tended to find it more difficult to come forward with the difficulties they are experiencing.

He said the group setting is beneficial for men to open up about their struggles with people who have gone through a similar experience.

“I want men to have a space where they can feel better about themselves knowing that someone is here to hear them out and to help them and ultimately to know that they aren’t walking this path alone,” he said.

Cachia said the lack of information available to him at the time of his diagnosis had left him riddled with worry.

“I was extremely depressed. I had been diagnosed close to Christmas and while everyone was going out and celebrating I was left wondering whether I was going to die,” Cachia continued.

“But then, as the New Year got closer, I decided I would make a new resolution that I have kept for the rest of my life. That life must go and that I must keep a positive outlook. That, along with my trust in God, has kept me fighting and full of hope.”

For Gilmour Camilleri, 34, being diagnosed with testicular cancer three years ago came as a “total shock”.

“I had no symptoms at the time, I was working and training for a marathon and I had nothing in my life that put me at risk of cancer, I was leading an active and healthy lifestyle,” he said.

But conversely, after getting diagnosed, Camilleri said that he was immediately told that his outlook was a positive one and he had a clear path to recovery.

This is why he hopes to help change the way men talk and think about cancer.

“Men are very afraid of cancer because they are afraid of losing their masculinity. When they hear about cancer, it’s like they’ve heard about (Harry Potter villain) Voldermort and they act like it's almost better not to know,” he said.

“But it is important to not be afraid and learn to check yourself for symptoms so that you can seek help as quickly as possible.”

For more information visit the Malta Male Cancer Support Association on their website and Facebook page.