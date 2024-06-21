Police have not received any reports into viral claims that a Gozitan butcher was caught killing sick cats and dogs and selling them as sausages to unsuspecting customers.

The rumours spread like wildfire on Friday, causing panic and disgust in equal measure. They claimed that several people had fallen sick over the weekend after eating sausages from the butcher, with health inspectors allegedly later uncovering evidence of the misdeed during an inspection.

But police, health and government sources who spoke to Times of Malta said that although they heard the rumours in recent weeks, there is no evidence to indicate they are true.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that they were first alerted to the rumours over a week ago but, to date, have not received any reports over the matter, nor have they been called in to assist with any investigation by any other entity.

In a case such as this, the spokesperson said, initial investigations would be carried out by the health inspectorate who would then inform the police if the rumours are found to be correct.

Senior health sources said they have not been alerted to any irregularities so far, and are not aware of any hospitalisations linked to the butcher's meat.

Asked about the matter, officials from the health ministry would only say that “investigations are underway”.

These are 'malicious falsehoods': family members

Times of Malta has chosen not to name the butcher in question at this stage.

But members of the butcher’s family who spoke to Times of Malta strongly denied the rumours, describing them as “malicious falsehoods”.

“This is absolutely untrue. All our family spent our lives around animals and loves animals, so we would never do anything like this,” they said.

They confirmed that the rumours have been circulating for several weeks, but say they have no idea how or why they started. What’s more, they say, the shop is no longer operational.

“The butcher shop has been shut for over a decade, so how could we have done the things they are talking about?”

Attempts to contact the butcher himself were unsuccessful, while calls to the butcher’s landline number indicate that the number no longer exists.