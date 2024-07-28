A man who was cleared of attempted murder by a jury on Saturday was also cleared of any penalty on Sunday for having exceeded the limits of self-defence.

A jury on Saturday declared Joseph Scicluna not guilty of the attempted murder of his hunting colleague Mark Farrugia, who had suffered a gunshot wound in his chest and face during a brawl in 2018.

Scicluna was found guilty of having acted in excess of legitimate self-defence because of fear or fright.

Saturday's sitting was however adjourned to Sunday because of a technical issue, with the court still having to declare whether Scicluna's self-defence was excusable and thus not punishable.

On Sunday morning the court upheld the defence's arguments and confirmed that Scicluna was not liable to punishment.