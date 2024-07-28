A man who was cleared of attempted murder by a jury on Saturday was also cleared of any penalty on Sunday for having exceeded the limits of self-defence.
A jury on Saturday declared Joseph Scicluna not guilty of the attempted murder of his hunting colleague Mark Farrugia, who had suffered a gunshot wound in his chest and face during a brawl in 2018.
Scicluna was found guilty of having acted in excess of legitimate self-defence because of fear or fright.
Saturday's sitting was however adjourned to Sunday because of a technical issue, with the court still having to declare whether Scicluna's self-defence was excusable and thus not punishable.
On Sunday morning the court upheld the defence's arguments and confirmed that Scicluna was not liable to punishment.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us