The Education Ministry has responded to concerns raised by the Commissioner for Education within the Ombudsman's office that LSE-supported Year 11 students not taking their GCSEs were asked to stay home for two months.

On Monday, the Parliamentary watchdog said it had received reports from parents that their children had been told to stay at home until late June, with the situation “exacerbated” by union directives halting mid-year Learning Support Educator (LSE) transfers.

In a statement Tuesday, the Education Ministry said, “No students were asked to stay at home”, however, noting that all Year 11 students had completed regular classes at the end of last term, with the third term of the year seeing “no lessons for any students”.

With the final term of the year traditionally dedicated to exam preparation, students not sitting exams had been “offered the opportunity to participate in a Transition Award Programme,” it said.

The programme offers “accredited training in life skills, wellbeing, sustainability, digital skills, and vocational areas,” the ministry said.

While acknowledging the course on offer yesterday, the Ombudsman had said “very few” parents had expressed interest, possibly indicating a “lack of proper consultation with these parents as to the needs of the children and the parents’ expectations”.

In its statement, however, the ministry “communicated through a circular and schools followed up directly with eligible families”.

Seemingly in response to concerns from parents of Core Curriculum Programme (CCP) students in years seven to 10 that their charges would also be asked to stay at home “at some stage in the future,” – as flagged by the Ombudsman – the ministry said “students in other years continue to be supported during the exam period, with schools encouraged to proceed with any planned activities”.

It added: “Additional invigilators for exams have always been made available to ensure these activities run smoothly”.

Earlier, the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) lashed out at the Union for Professional Educators (UPE) directives halting LSE transfers, saying they effectively denied affected children their right to education.

Speaking to Times of Malta on Monday, UPE executive head Graham Sansone called the situation "fundamentally a human resources issue".