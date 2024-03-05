Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said his side cannot afford to be patient in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Lazio as they attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home.

“The time is on Lazio’s side,” Tuchel told reporters on Monday. “We’ve got no time to lose.”

“We can’t be patient if it’s just about keeping ball possession. We have just 90 minutes.

“We can’t take time to wait for our first attack or pass to the other side instead of taking an opportunity.

“We need to play with a cool head but we need to play to score goals.”

In February, Bayern announced Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season, less than a year after replacing the sacked Julian Nagelsmann.

