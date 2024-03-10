Red Bull team boss Christian Horner rejected all suggestions of disunity within his world champions on Saturday after Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez home in a resounding one-two at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

Responding to questions following another day of claims and counter-claims for the troubled champions, Horner said everyone in the organisation, made up of 1,400 people, played a role in their successes. 

But he avoided giving full comments on the latest spats which had suggested senior adviser Helmut Marko faced possible suspension before a pre-race meeting at the circuit after which he made clear he was staying. 

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

