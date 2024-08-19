People can start submitting nominations for the annual Active Ageing Award.

The awards, held under the patronage of the President, celebrate the contributions of individuals and organisations within the active ageing sector.

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Malcolm Paul Agius Galea on Monday said the awards themselves helped encourage the elderly to maintain an active lifestyle.

“The Active Ageing Award not only acknowledges the efforts of those making a difference, but also reinforces the message that seniority is a time when one can continue to contribute significantly to society,” he said.

“We need more individuals and groups who show that age is not an obstacle but an opportunity to live positively and productively.”

To be eligible for nomination, individuals must be 60 years or older.

There are six awards: the Innovation and Technology in Active Ageing Award, Culture Award, Sports Active Ageing Award, Volunteering in Active Ageing Award, Intergenerational Solidarity Award and the overall Active Ageing Award.

Nomination forms can be picked up from senior service centres in Malta and Gozo, and online via the AACC social media pages and website.

The deadline for submissions is September 8, with the awards ceremony scheduled for October 18.

Last year’s overall Active Ageing Award was presented to Father Marcellino Micallef, founder of the Franciscan’s Soup Kitchen in Valletta, for his tireless work in the sector.