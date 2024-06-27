Non-communicable diseases are the main cause of morbidity, disability and deaths in Malta and worldwide, according to a new report.

NCDs are described as diseases of long duration, not infectious, and result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental, and behavioural factors. This includes cardiovascular diseases, mental health conditions, diabetes, obesity, cancer, and chronic lung diseases.

The Health Ministry and the Superintendence of Public Health on Thursday launched the Policy Framework for the Prevention of Non-Communicable diseases and Promotion of Wellbeing.

In 2019, almost 91 per cent of all deaths in Malta were caused by an NCD.

The framework proposes reorienting health services towards prevention, creating healthier environments, and boosting health literacy and emergency preparedness to decrease mortality rates.

It stresses that the strategy must focus on data-driven decision-making and advocates for an overarching government and societal approach.

Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci Photo: Jonathan Borg

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said the impact these diseases have on our country and population is not insignificant.

"It is, in fact, very big," he told a conference in Valletta.

Charmaine Gauci, the Superintendent of Public Health, described the burden of NCDs as enormous, particularly the economic burden created by direct medical costs and indirect costs due to a loss of productivity.

Gauci, an expert in disease prevention, highlighted that NCDs are largely preventable through effective interventions.

She suggested eight priority areas to focus on for NCD prevention, including the reduction of tobacco use, reduction of alcohol use, reduction of obesity, access to a healthy diet, an increase in physical activity, promotion of mental health, promotion of environmental health and early diagnosis.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe supported the framework through the WHO - Malta Country Cooperation Strategy 2022-26, which is aligned with the WHO’s Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs.