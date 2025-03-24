Families from countries outside the European Union are avoiding necessary, and sometimes critical, hospital appointments for fear of receiving healthcare bills they would not be able to afford, a group of NGOs has claimed.

Third-country nationals (TCNs) and their dependants are only entitled to free healthcare after working and paying National Insurance (NI) in Malta for a year.

The NGOs argue this is causing them unfair hardship.

“This policy has led to TCNs being hesitant to seek medical care, even in urgent and emergency situations, due to the fear of receiving substantial bills,” the Anti-Poverty Forum (APF) said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this has caused some individuals to avoid necessary medical appointments, including critical prenatal and post-natal care.”

The statement was endorsed by OASI Foundation, SOS Malta, Dar Hosea, YMCA Malta, RISe Foundation and ADHD Malta.

The NGOs raised their concerns after Times of Malta reported last month that children of non-EU workers were wrongly charged for hospital care, even though their families had been living, working and paying taxes in Malta for over a year.

The issue, described as a “mix-up”, was resolved after Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela personally intervened.

But the NGOs say anyone who is “contributing to the economy should have access to free healthcare and education”, even in their first year.

They proposed that the policy be amended to require employers to provide health insurance for TCN workers and their dependents before they arrive in Malta.

“Similarly, we recommend that this policy extends to education for TCNs in their first year of residence, ensuring equitable access to essential services.

”While acknowledging “Malta’s strategy to attract skilled immigrants”, the NGOs urged the government to reconsider the current policy, taking into account the economic contributions of TCNs to Malta, and to ensure they receive adequate support during their initial period of stay.

‘Extend grace period’

Last month, the APF also urged the government to give non-EU workers who lose their job 90 days to find another one – an even longer extension than the 60-day grace period the government proposed in its new labour migration policy.

The policy aims to introduce measures to curb abuse of TCN workers while obliging employers to favour Maltese and EU workers. It also encourages TCNs to stay in Malta, upskill and integrate.

Among its 26 recommendations to improve the policy is another one that suggested employers who exploit non-EU workers should face harsher penalties to hold them fully accountable and to act as a deterrent for others.

The APF also said they should have access to legal aid services either through JobsPlus or the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER). There should also be structures in place to conduct an investigation when there are reports of abuse.