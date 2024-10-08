Norma Saliba has resigned her €72,000 post as CEO of the Centre for the Maltese Language, just over a year since her appointment and weeks after she unsuccessfully sought election as president of the Labour Party.

She was previously head of news at Public Broadcasting Services.

The Culture Ministry said Maris Camilleri has been appointed acting CEO of the Centre.

She is a visiting research fellow at the University of Essex after having worked as a lecturer in the Languages and Linguistics Department at the same University. Camilleri was also a casual lecturer at the Institute of Linguistics at the University of Malta.

The ministry thanked Norma Saliba for her 'immensely good work' in favour of the Maltese language.