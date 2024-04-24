A long-awaited decision in proceedings filed by former TVHEMM presenter Norman Vella over political discrimination claims after he was redeployed to the Immigration Department in 2013, has met a last minute hitch.

When all was set for the Employment Commission to deliver its judgment, lawyer Pawlu Lia flagged his objection over the fact that the commission was not composed in terms of law as one of its members was currently indisposed.

That objection triggered a vociferous reaction by Vella who had purposely travelled to Malta from Luxembourg where he lives.

“This is another spiteful act! Now go celebrate Workers’ Day!”, Vella said to the lawyer.

“My family is having sleepless nights over this decision. Now will Prime Minister Robert Abela take responsibility for your position,” he asked.

PN MP Karol Aquilina, who was assisting Vella, pointed out that the two lawyers had previously communicated that one of the commission members, lawyer Noel Camilleri, would likely be absent.

Aquilina had made it very clear that his client had no objection to having the decision read out in that member’s absence and a date for the sitting was scheduled.

“Lia had consented,” said Aquilina.

“No, I never did. I had indicated that I would but after seeing all that was written out there, I feel that I cannot go along with that,” rebutted the lawyer who was representing the prime minister as respondent in the case.

Faced with that objection, Commission Chairman Frank Testa declared that the commission would not risk the judgment being challenged on that score and the delivery of judgment was postponed.

Vella was deployed to PBS in August 2012 ‘on grounds of public policy.’

While on unpaid leave, he worked as production manager for programmes including Xarabank and Bijografiji.

Months after the 2013 general elections he was redeployed to the Immigration Department, stationed at the Malta International Airport as border control officer.

He filed proceedings before the Employment Commission against then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and then-Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar claiming that his redeployment was tantamount to political discrimination.

Delivery of judgment was postponed to May 15.

State Advocate lawyer Fiorella Fenech Vella assisted the respondents.

The members of the commission chaired by Frank Testa present on Wednesday were Rodianne Sciberras, Alessia Zammit McKeon and Roberta Lepre Camilleri.