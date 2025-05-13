An art exhibition, Gaudos, Gozo My Childhood Home… A Collection of Memories, Places and Faces by George Apap, was inaugurated at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri. 

The event opened with an  introduction by Joe Camilleri, who highlighted the cultural and nostalgic value of the exhibition.

Apap’s work is deeply inspired by his childhood in Gozo – the familiar places, memorable faces and cherished adventures he experienced growing up with his friends. His paintings vividly recall a time when Gozo was a quieter, more natural place. Sadly, as Apap notes, both the landscape and the community are changing. Fields once filled with life and play have now been replaced by concrete structures – ‘walled boxes’ that are today’s homes.

The artist hopes that this exhibition will serve as a window for the younger generation to understand and appreciate what Gozo once was – a plea against the ongoing construction frenzy.

Alongside his paintings, Apap also presents a thought-provoking poster collage, contrasting recent architectural developments with the island’s former natural beauty.

The exhibition is open at the Banca Giuratale, Victoria, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 2.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon, until May 25.

