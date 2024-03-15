Treating every individual as if they were the same when providing services, ignoring challenges they experience because of their gender, perpetuates inequalities rather than avoids discrimination, the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality said on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, the NCPE said “service provision that seeks to mitigate the challenges faced by women and girls due to their gender will not eliminate deep rooted social inequalities. However, it is still a welcome step to improve their everyday lives - lives which are often disrupted by experiences of gender-based discrimination and violence.”

The statement did not refer to anything in particular but taxi service eCabs recently announced a new ride-type category operated by women for women that's geared towards supporting female drivers, promoting passenger safety.

The service drew both praise and criticism. It was welcomed by some and criticised by others.

“The existence and experience of gender-based violence is one clear example of such difference. While both women and men can experience violence based on their gender, women are at a far greater risk of such violence in both the domestic and the public sphere.”

The NCPE said it is common for women and girls, in their everyday lives, to experience "sexist microaggressions, unwelcome sexual comments, and other forms of sexual harassment."

They are also the primary victims of violence such as stalking and rape. This is the result of the imbalance in society whereby men hold more power than women; it is those social groups who are in a structural position of inequality that are more at risk of discrimination and violence.

Moreover, the social reality of violence against women strongly impacts women’s and girls’ perception of space and their feeling of safety and security.

“By recognising this social reality, one is not assuming that all men are aggressors. Indeed, most men are not.

"However, a service provision which seeks to create safer spaces for women and girls is merely taking cognisance of the undeniable fact that women and girls, in certain situations, tend to feel less safe with men due to the very real social experience of gender-based violence, especially if they went through personal experiences of such violence,” the NCPE said.