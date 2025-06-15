When Philip Attard, Joseph Vella, Godfrey Mifsud and Samuel Mallia came together to form a saxophone quartet two years ago, it was for a rather unusual concert.

“It sounds a bit comical, but it was a show for dogs,” said Attard, the quartet’s soprano saxophonist, speaking to Times2 alongside Vella and Mifsud at a rehearsal room at the Malta School of Music in Ħamrun, where all three teach. “That’s where it started”.

While Mallia was abroad at the time and unable to make the performance − with another saxophonist playing in his stead − the concert marked the beginning of the Melika Quartet, Malta’s sole saxophone quartet that on Tuesday will perform alongside dancers at the Malta International Arts Festival.

