Reacting to Bernard Grech’s resignation as Nationalist Party leader, Robert Abela asked what state Malta would be in if the PN had been governing Malta for the last 12 years. Well, that’s easy.

The country would not be governed by bandits. We would not have had the Electrogas deal, slammed by the US government as deeply corrupt, or the giveaway of three public hospitals to anonymous buyers. Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri would have been out on their ear in 2016, the minute the Panama Papers broke. The state would not have been complicit in the assassination of an anti-corruption journalist. The police force would be independent of politicians. The army would not have promoted half its men on the eve of a general election. There’s a lot more but you know it already.

Let the PN’s historical record speak. Maladministration and corruption certainly featured in PN administrations – but nothing on the scale of what we’ve seen in the last dozen years. The discovery of an undeclared bank account abroad was enough to end even a backbencher’s political career. Suspicion of corruption practised by an aide in a minister’s secretariat led to police interrogation. Some police commissioners and army chiefs were known to be Labour sympathisers (in one case, related to a prominent Labour MP).

As for the economy, Malta absorbed the 2008 recession better than most countries (partly by ignoring crackpot advice from the Labour opposition). By 2011, the Central Bank’s own statistics show a recovery gathering momentum. Such was the PN government’s reputation for economic competence that the only way Labour found to reassure voters about its own economic plans was to promise to adopt the PN’s final budget.

The story of the last dozen years is of a party that once could govern, and govern well, but did not know how to manage being in opposition.

The key source of alienation from its core voters lies here: they do not recognise the competent visionary party they supported in the demoralised, uninspiring opposition they see today. If they hear its voice – and they need to prick their ears sharply to do so – the chances are they do not hear the voice of principle.

Instead, they pick up internal squabbles. They hear a voice imitating Labour, sometimes right down to its vocabulary. They do hear criticism of the government but rarely hear about positive alternatives that rise above incremental improvements on whatever benefit that Labour has offered in its budgets.

The one exception has been good governance. The problem here is that the alternatives concern process, not new institutions and economic areas for our unstable times. There is no equivalent to the social and economic innovation that characterised the PN’s heyday in government.

As the party deliberates who the next leader should be, the ideal choice would be someone who can command attention, energise volunteers and mobilise voters. None of the last three leaders had all qualities.

Simon Busuttil and Adrian Delia, in their different ways, could attract attention and move listeners; but neither could reach across the full spectrum of core PN support. Grech had more reach but radiated less energy. His low personal ratings were due, in my view, less to unpopularity with this or that voter segment than to an inability to mobilise voters.

It’s important to be clear about the qualities the PN now needs, so that they’re not confused with red herrings.

First, of course, the personal qualities of leaders matter, as does the skill set and world experience they bring with them: persuasiveness across different media; discipline and organisation; ability to command loyalty; a first-class BS detector that discriminate between promising ideas and consultants’ waffle.

Roberta Metsola is the candidate with the greatest chance of commanding attention, energising volunteers, attracting (and keeping) the right counsellors and mobilising voters - Ranier Fsadni

But leaders are themselves rarely visionaries. Those who did enact radical visions did so because they had a talent for picking the right people, who developed competing proposals. Then the leader chose between them. That applies to the centre-left and to the right, to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Margaret Thatcher.

Second, it’s true that general elections (anywhere) are rarely won on corruption claims alone. People often vote for the least bad option and interpret that through their own needs.

Systemic, tireless home visits are certainly necessary. People’s complaints and demands need to be understood and addressed. But bread-and-butter issues alone, while necessary, will not win you an election, either. An opposition leader riding on bread-and-butter issues alone risks sounding like a Facebook avatar, vulnerable to a government that can swiftly address them.

Third, there is the return to vision and principle. It should not be confused with a “return to the PN’s conservative roots”, which is a double red herring.

The PN’s own Fehmiet Bażiċi declares it is not a conservative party. While it’s true that the PN has sometimes been conservative on certain social

issues to do with civil liberties, it has been a liberal bastion of a liberal democratic system, such as free speech, free association and rule of law.

And, today’s fundamental ideological divide, in Europe as in Malta, is between the freedoms of a liberal system (of which Eddie Fenech Adami was a prime exponent) and authoritarian populism.

The “return to vision and principle” should, therefore, be about a return to the PN’s ability to, first, listen closely to popular complaints at street level and, then, link them to macro issues. It means having the ability to move from what a person needs to what new or reformed institutions Malta needs. That can’t be done without a leader who can harness the energies of experts who are smart futurologists in their own domain.

Of all the names mentioned so far, Roberta Metsola is the candidate with the greatest chance of commanding attention, energising volunteers, attracting (and keeping) the right counsellors and mobilising voters.

As she ponders her party’s call, I suspect there are two factors weighing more heavily than others. One is the sacrifices her family would have to make. The other is that she won’t get another chance. If she passes up this time, adulation will turn into anger.

