Not one more.

Like many women in their 30s, I enjoy true crime documentaries and podcasts.

I don’t know where, when or why this interest started but I suppose I’ve always been drawn to learning more about human nature in all its various facets. Strangely, it also feels like a way of honouring the dead – a way to acknowledge that their suffering did not pass unnoticed or forgotten.

Almost all of the cases happen in places that I’ve never been to and probably will never go to, and they happen to people who are only as real to me as their pictures and the descriptions that their friends and family members give.

I feel sad when I listen to their stories but it’s a distant, dull sadness removed from my daily life because it’s impossible to feel the same sharpness over every life lost. It’s also, by and large, been like that with local deaths till this week, that is.

Although I didn’t know Nicolette Ghirxi personally, it seems like many people on my social media feed did. Unlike in the past, when people (me included) would reshare articles and vent their frustrations that yet another woman had met a dreadful end thanks to a former loved one, I saw status after status of unspeakable grief and horror. It honestly felt like I was being sucked into an avalanche of sorrow.

And, then, like clockwork amid the torrent of heartache, the details we had heard almost identical versions of time after time started to surface. She had reported him, of course, but the harassment had continued. The perpetrator reportedly had several social media accounts, which he used to target Nicolette and make accusations about her sex life. When she saw that he had returned to Malta through the dating app Tinder, she even notified the police that he was back in the country.

Being able to uphold and enforce laws starts and ends with women being taken seriously - Anna Marie Galea

The only thing that she allegedly didn’t do was take up the offer of a risk assessment by Aġenzija Appoġġ because, like many victims of violence from their partner, she underestimated the risk of future violence. Who could ever believe that someone they loved and trusted so much would actually get to the point where they would take their life from them?

We are not doing enough to educate and protect our women. There is no point in us coming up with new laws and buzzwords if we cannot follow through with a real and workable framework that supports, defends and empowers.

Ultimately, being able to uphold and enforce laws starts and ends with women being taken seriously. There is no point in taking the time to report if there is no protection or viable solution offered. If anything, this opens up people to further abuse.

On top of all that, we have to deal with the dreadful situation that, had the perpetrator not been shot and killed, it would have taken years for justice to be served if our recent and not so recent femicide history is anything to go by.

Things cannot keep going on this way. Every time that another life is lost is a reminder that we could have done better and that our systems are failing.

Not one more.