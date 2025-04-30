Anton Inglott’s (1915–1945) Sacred Heart of Jesus was presented to the Malta Society of Arts on behalf of students who attended classes at the Society in 1943.

Inglott was part of a generation of artists who, having broadened their artistic horizons by studying and travelling abroad, introduced modern art to Malta. Since the Church was the primary source of commissions for artists, it was common for religious subjects to be interpreted through the artistic styles and techniques of the time. The deepest notions of the radical modernist project, however, were kept in check by the conservative power of Church and state authorities, resulting in artworks that had to balance their innovation with tradition.

