Migrants who have been living and working in Malta for several years marched from Ħamrun to Valletta on Sunday afternoon calling for policy changes that would grant them and their children born in Malta residency, social rights and stability.

They said that despite having made Malta their home and paid taxes for many years, they still lived in constant fear of having their documents withdrawn, leaving them vulnerable to deportation, exploitation and uncertainty about their future.

The protest, in which several Maltese also took part, came days after Kusi Dismark - a man who has lived, studied and worked in Malta for 13 years, was forced to leave Malta or be deported. His was not the only such case.

The start of the march in Hamrun. Video: Mark Laurence Zammit.

Dozens braved the wind and marched holding placards calling for stability and an end to uncertainty on Sunday.

Most people who are denied asylum are allowed to work in Malta and are obliged to pay tax and social contributions but have no access to free education.

While working, they have access to healthcare but no social protection. This means that if they are injured, taken ill or can no longer be gainfully employed, they will not receive any social, medical or unemployment benefits.

They are also not entitled to a pension once they reach retirement age.

People who are denied asylum are not allowed to marry, even if they enter into loving relationships and form a family of their own.

Children born in Malta to parents who have been denied asylum inherit their parents’ lack of documentation, have no social protection and are technically stateless.

The demonstration, which is still in progress, was endorsed by 36 civil and human rights NGOs, including Aditus, ADPD, Allied Rainbow Communities, Drachma, Doctors for Choice, PN’s Forum Opportunitajiet Indaqs, the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta, the Church’s Justice and Peace Commission, KSU, Moviment Graffitti, MGRM, SOS Malta, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, the Women’s Rights Foundation and Repubblika.

Among those joining the march on Sunday was Labour MEP and human rights activist Cyrus Engerer.

The march is due to end in front of parliament where speeches will be delivered.

Placards deliver various messages during the march.

The protest reaches Valletta.