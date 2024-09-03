Third-country nationals applying for a residence permit will now require a notarised lease agreement, Identità said.

Previously, such applicants were required to present a Housing Authority registered lease agreement when applying for a permit.

The new practice, which came into force at the beginning of the month, adds another requirement.

“Any property lease agreement presented as part of a residence permit application must be officially attested by a notary, lawyer, or legal procurator. This additional layer of verification is being introduced to further ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided to the agency,” Identità said.

The change is part of a broader effort to streamline the residence permit application process and curb misuse of the system, it noted.

“By requiring lease agreements to be attested by a qualified legal professional, Identità aims to promote greater accountability from both property owners and tenants and ensure that all parties involved adhere to legal standards, while enhancing safeguards against false declarations,” it added.

These measures, Identità said, reflect an evolving framework focused on maintaining transparency and good governance across all functions under its remit.

The change comes amid allegations made by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who said that a scam within Identità saw ID cards being issued on the basis of forged documents. He publicly claimed that about 18,000 ID cards were fraudulently issued.

Azzopardi has also alleged that people’s properties are being used as the home addresses of people receiving fraudulent ID cards.

A magistrate accepted Azzopardi’s request for an inquiry, which is now ongoing.

Sources in Identità believe that documents have been issued following fraud but that the wrongdoing is not from the entity but those applying.

Identità said the new requirement will have a substantial impact on reducing system abuse, providing a more secure and reliable process for all stakeholders.