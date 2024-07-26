Ireland's National Wax Museum said Friday it was withdrawing a newly unveiled figure of music legend Sinead O'Connor after a backlash at its appearance from her family, fans and the wider public.

The Dublin museum - one of the Irish capital's most popular visitor attractions - admitted it "can do better" after the waxwork, introduced before Friday's one-year anniversary of O'Connor's death, drew widespread ridicule.

O'Connor's brother branded it "hideous" while social media users savaged its non-likeness to the Grammy award-winning singer, best known for her 1990 cover of Nothing Compares 2 U.

"The National Wax Museum Plus is launching a new project to create a more accurate representation," the museum said in a statement.

"In response to the public's feedback regarding the wax figure, we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead's devoted fans."

The statement added that the museum agreed "the figure does not fully capture Sinead's unique presence and essence" and that the new work would try to better reflect her "true spirit and iconic image".

The response to the withdrawn waxwork was swift and brutal.

The singer-songwriter's brother, John O'Connor, phoned into a radio show on Irish broadcaster RTE to describe the waxwork as looking like something between "a mannequin and the Thunderbirds".

That echoed a sentiment shared on social media, with one X user posting a picture of the figure next to an image of The Hood, the recurring fictional villain of the 1960s puppet television series.

"The new Sinead O'Connor waxwork looks like they just found an old mannequin in a skip and said, yep that will do," another X user posted.

O'Connor was found unresponsive at her south London home on July 26 last year. She was 56. A London coroner announced in January that she had died of "natural causes".

Her death prompted an outpouring of sympathy from her legions of fans including other musicians and celebrities around the world, particularly in her homeland of Ireland.

Hundreds lined the route of her cortege in Bray, the Irish town near Dublin that she called home for 15 years, on the day of her funeral last August.

The willingness of the musician, who rose to international fame in the 1990s, to criticise the Catholic Church, in particular, saw her vilified by some and praised as a trailblazer by others in Ireland.