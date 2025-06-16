NOUV, one of Malta’s leading professional services firms, last Friday announced it has officially joined Russell Bedford International, a prestigious global network of independent firms of accountants, auditors, tax advisors, and business consultants.

With this development, NOUV becomes part of a top 18 international network operating in over 100 countries, with nearly 400 offices and more than 10,000 professionals worldwide.

‘A strategic milestone for NOUV

Commenting on the news, Mark-Anthony Aquilina, Founder and Senior Managing Partner at NOUV, said joining the Russell Bedford community was the next step for the firm which has continued to expand both locally and beyond Malta in recent years.

“This is an exciting step forward for NOUV,” Aquilina said.

“Joining Russell Bedford connects us with a global community of like-minded professionals, enhances our access to international expertise, and strengthens our ability to offer broader, deeper, and more forward-thinking solutions to our clients. This isn’t just about scale, it’s about adding long-term value wherever our clients do business.”

“We are delighted to welcome NOUV to our international network,” said Stephen Hamlet, CEO of Russell Bedford International.

“Their impressive trajectory, broad expertise, and progressive mindset make them a standout addition to our global community. As we expand our presence across the EMEA region, NOUV brings added depth, innovation, and energy to our network.”

Established in 1983, Russell Bedford International is a member of both the IFAC Forum of Firms and the European Group of International Accounting Networks and Associations (EGIAN), underscoring its global credibility and commitment to the highest professional standards.

Founded in 2008, NOUV operates out of its headquarters in Żebbuġ with a multicultural team of over 70 professionals from 10 countries. The firm is recognised for its innovative approach, strategic insight, and client-centric delivery.

Aquilina added that this would enhance NOUV’s capabilities across its integrated service lines: Advisory (strategic, financial, operational, technology, risk, and sustainability); Assurance and Tax; Business Support Services; and NOUV Academy, offering accredited and non-accredited training programmes.