Now is not the time to throw our hands in the air and declare defeat - that is a luxury our privilege cannot justify. As the cliché suggests, when the going gets tough… and the going just got very tough, especially for Ukrainians and Palestinians.

Now is the time to reassert the muscle memory that values collective humanity, wellbeing and co-responsibility. Time to recall compassion, the centrality of human dignity, human rights and the future we share in common. Time to reject hostility, division, and exclusion.

Now is not the time to look away, to be silent or worse, indifferent. There is too much at stake, much that is not just about ‘them’ and their world but is as much about ‘us’ and our world. Time to think about what we value, what we have learned and what we want and need.

Now is the time to find our voice in every forum and on every occasion. In community, in social and cultural life, in national and international structures and events. And across all media, especially our social medias. To not do so is to be complicit.

Now is not the time to withdraw or to proclaim powerlessness. Now is not the time to hide behind well-worn cliches and slogans that insist ‘there is nothing I/we can do’. Now is not the time to allow ourselves be distracted from the core challenge at hand.

Now is the time to remember our past histories, our past struggles and the outcomes we achieved…together. Time to remember we are not without power, except when we choose to be so.

Now is not the time to swallow whole and without question, the assertions, slogans and the justifications of autocrats, technocrats, their handlers and media spinners. In whatever corner of the world they dominate – Moscow, Tel Aviv, Washington, Beijing or Buenos Aires.

Now is the time to work together to imagine, write, sing, and build an entirely different story. Now is the time to reject their negative visions of the world, their twisted priorities and their divisive agendas. It is time to reject their artificial divisions based on geography, wealth, gender, class, colour or creed or prejudices.

Now is not the time to be divided and despondent but, instead to be united and focused on the world we want and need and not on what they want to destroy.

Now is the time to defend democracy and to directly challenge its dismantlers be they local (Malta), regional (the EU) or international (Washington or Moscow). This we have had to do many times before and often in recent living memory. Now is the time to remember how this was done, not by ‘great men’ being ‘great’ but by ‘ordinary’ people doing extraordinary things.

And not for their own glory and wealth but for the benefit of all.

Now is not the time to ignore those very real and existential challenges immediately before us – climate warming, obscene inequality, persistent poverty and unrestricted militarisation (as our ‘go to’ response).

Now is the time to recognise that when society, civic institutions, governments and international bodies fail to act to protect the vulnerable or those at risk of death or terrible injury or the planet, they undermine the norms and futures fundamental to all of us. By uncritically accepting the toxic visions of today’s demagogues, everyone is worse off despite the bravado.

Now is the time to think, to critically reflect, to reject their ugliness and lies and, instead to reclaim our individual and common humanity and the values that make us human.

We already know in our core that compassion and care are not weakness - their threats and aggression are.

Colm Regan and Phil Glendenning are human rights educators and activists.