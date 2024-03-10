Prime Minister Robert Abela's decision to dismiss PN calls for a law on “unexplained wealth orders” could now be understood, following revelations that Bank of Valletta raised red flags over his accounts, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Times of Malta reported earlier how the bank review of Robert and Lydia Abela’s accounts raised concerns over €1 million in potentially “suspicious” transactions.

Among the “suspicious” transactions highlighted in the review were three payments totalling €640,000 made by the then Labour MP to his wife between 2017 and 2019. BOV said in the review that during their time as practising lawyers, the Abelas used their accounts for business and personal transactions, without any degree of separation.

“Now we fully understand why they did not want this law, now we understand why Robert Abela was against it,” Grech told PN supporters in Birkirkara during a political activity.

In 2022, the PN drafted a bill to amend Malta’s criminal code and constitution and introduce all the major recommendations made by the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

One of the proposals provided for the enactment of a law requiring the disclosure of the source behind unexplained wealth.

In 2020, the PN had called for such a law as parliament debated the proceeds-of-crime bill, and according to media reports, a similar law put to cabinet by then Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis was turned down.

‘Our leaders must assume political responsibility for Sofia inquiry’

Grech also spoke about the findings of the Sofia public inquiry, and how Abela’s government must assume political responsibility for the inquiry findings.

Last week the Opposition announced a motion of no confidence in three government ministers: Miriam Dalli, Silvio Schembri, and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. The no-confidence vote will be held this Thursday.

The public inquiry into the construction death of a 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia found that the project site was unregulated and said the state must bear responsibility for that.

“I will continue to support Isabelle Bonnici, and Sofia’s family, despite the criticism I receive, I will continue to support her,” Grech said.

“It is clear from how the government treated this public inquiry, that Abela, his friends, and colleagues are responsible for what happened. Our message is clear, no amount of intimidation, no amount of alienation or attacks will stop us from being the voice and support for Isabelle Bonnici and all those who are vulnerable.”

Grech ended his speech by emphasising the importance for people to vote in the MEP and local council elections on June 8.

"I understand there are PN supporters who are not sure whether they will vote, and there are people who do not follow any party, but the future of our country, those who run our local councils, and those who will be our voice at the European Parliament, is in your hands," he said.