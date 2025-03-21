A nurse was injured on Thursday evening in an altercation with another colleague at Mater Dei Hospital.

Times of Malta is informed staff saw the female nurse emerge from a medical ward (M11) with a bleeding shoulder. She was rushed to the emergency department.

The woman was allegedly involved in an argument with a male colleague at around 7pm, during the change of shift.

The man allegedly stabbed her in the shoulder.

Times of Malta has contacted the police for information about the case.

More to follow.