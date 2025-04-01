A nurse told a court on Tuesday that she could not understand why a colleague had stabbed her, but she was ready to forgive him as they were friends.

“We have known each other and we have been friends, and I’m ready to forgive him,” the witness told the court.

She was giving testimony in proceedings against a 36-year-old colleague who was arraigned last month after he allegedly stabbed her with a scalpel.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, is accused of causing grievous injuries. He is pleading not guilty.

The incident happened in a ward at Mater Dei Hospital on March 21.

Prosecuting Inspector Michael Vella told the court that the alleged victim told the police she had been assaulted by another nurse who had a scalpel blade in hand. She suffered two cuts: one just below her left shoulder and the other on the palm of her left hand. The woman told the police that the assailant started waving his arms and stabbed her.

Vella said he tried to establish the motive behind the attack, with the woman telling the officers that the pair were friends and she had no idea why he had attacked her.

The alleged aggressor, who was working overtime on the day, works in the same ward as the victim but is not on her shift.

The victim, assisted by two interpreters then took the witness stand.

As soon, she started testifying, her lawyer, Vincienne Vella, told the court that she would like to forgive the accused. The court observed, however, that the man is charged with offences that do not require the report of an injured party and the case could therefore still proceed..

The woman said she did not know what prompted the incident. “He is a colleague and a friend, and I’ve known him for the past three years.”

On the day of the incident she had just finished her shift and gone to the changing room, she said. He went in after her and started waving his arms.

“He was waving his arms and I could not move because behind me there was a bed.”

The man then stabbed her with a scalpel blade and left the room.

“There were no issues between us. I don’t know why he did it,” she reiterated.

The woman said she sought help from a carer and others who were in the pantry nearby.

Asked by the court, what she felt after the assault, the woman insisted she “did not feel anything” and underlined that he was a friend.

“I could only think about what to do next. I needed someone to see to the injury,” the witness said, adding she was taken to the Emergency Department by one of her friends. Once at the Emergency Department, she was informed that the police would be called in.

Replying to questions by defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia, the victim said she had even thought she was hit by accident. The aggressor had not insulted her or say anything. “We have known each other for years and we are friends,” the woman said, adding: “I am ready to forgive him.”

The court ruled that there were enough reasons for the man to stand trial.

A request by the prosecution for the court to appoint a medical expert to examine the injuries and potential disability the woman might suffer was upheld.

During arguments on a request for bail, prosecutor Giuliana Magro Conti objected on the grounds that the accused had been suspended and that he had no means to sustain himself. Moreover, there were more civilian witnesses who still had to testify.

Cachia rebutted that his client was suspended from work and could not go back to Mater Dei Hospital. He also argued that his friends were ready to help him out.

Bail was denied.

The case continues on 5 May. Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the case. Lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General, assisted by police inspector Michael Vella. Lawyer Amadeus Cachia assisted the accused.