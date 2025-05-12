Malta still needs more nurses, despite a notable increase in the number of people entering and graduating in the profession, according to the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN).

Speaking on International Nurses Day, which is celebrated on May 12 to mark Florence Nightingale’s birthday, MUMN president Paul Pace said that although the trend was encouraging, the country still did not yet have the nursing workforce it required.

“Malta needs more nurses,” Pace said. “The biggest challenge that we face isn’t finances but rather the lack of people.”

He explained that between 4,500 and 5,000 nurses are currently working locally, but this number is still not sufficient. Nurses, he stressed, are not only responsible for direct care, but also play a vital role in hospital operations.

However, he said a recent campaign encouraging people to join the profession has had a positive effect.

“The marketing campaign for people to join the profession has had a good impact,” he said. “This year, we have a good number of nurses graduating from the University of Malta and MCAST.”

Around 80 students are graduating from the University of Malta, 60 from MCAST, and seven as mental health nurses.

“Usually, these numbers are much lower, but this year the numbers are very good,” he said, adding that enrolment has also increased since the campaign was launched.

Pace said that St Vincent de Paule residence has now reached an adequate nurse-to-patient ratio, but staffing challenges remain at Mater Dei Hospital.

A clip encouraging people to become nurses Video: MUMN

Throughout the press call, Pace repeatedly highlighted the need to prioritise nurses’ wellbeing.

“You can do all the best sectoral agreements but if we do not address the wellbeing of the nurses they will continue to leave the profession,” he said.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela agreed with Pace and said that changes were already being implemented to support nurses. These include more family-friendly rosters and the centralisation of night shift replacement coordination, which was previously managed by nurses themselves.

“We need to focus on the wellbeing and upskilling of nurses. We need to retain them, so engagement and retention go hand in hand,” Abela said. “It is important our society recognises the importance of nurses not just today but every day.”

The Nationalist Party also issued a statement to mark the occasion, thanking nurses in both the public and private sectors.

“The Nationalist Party believes that every nurse should be proud of the vital role they play in delivering the highest quality of care and in easing the lives of their patients. Without nurses, no healthcare system can function,” it said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech added that nurses’ contribution to Malta’s healthcare system is “truly invaluable”, thanking them “for all they do for each and every one of us.”