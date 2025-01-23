Nurses will continue providing services at health centres even as doctors union directives take effect on Friday, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said.

On Thursday morning, the Medical Association Malta said doctors will not be working at health centres on Tuesdays and Fridays except for the Mosta, Floriana, Paola and Gozo policlinics, which will operate normally.

The directives will impact Gżira, Qormi, Kirkop, Cospicua, Rabat, and Birkirkara health centres.

But MUMN president Paul Pace told Times of Malta on Thursday afternoon that nurses will continue providing services as normal at all health centres.

"Nurses will be cleaning and dressing wounds, drawing blood and providing nebulizer treatment, as they always do in all health centres," he said.

The directives come as MAM and the government are crossing swords over the outsourcing of emergency cases to private hospitals to ease pressure on Mater Dei Hospital.

The union has said it was not consulted over the matter and ordered its members not to refer patients. The government denies this and says it consulted the union.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela, however, has alleged that some of the union's actions are the result of personal grievances of union boss Martin Balzan.

In comments to Times of Malta, Abela said that Mater Dei's emergency department is expecting an increased workload on the days when the directives are in place.

"However, the management of Mater Dei Hospital is prepared to handle the expected spike," he said.