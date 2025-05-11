Nurses’ union MUMN has paid tribute to its members, describing them as Malta’s “finest unsung heroes”.

In a press statement on Saturday to mark International Nurses Day, the Malta Council of Nurses and Midwives emphasised the important role nurses play in society.

“Nurses are the backbone of our national healthcare system,” the union said. “Their critical contributions to disease prevention, health promotion and health literacy play a key role not only in improving public health but also in reducing the overall disease burden on our economy. A healthy population drives economic productivity, and nurses are at the forefront in creating and maintaining a healthy population.”

There are roughly 9,000 registered nurses on the MUMN database though Eurostat data suggests a significantly smaller number – just under 5,000 – were practicing as of the end of 2022. While Malta has faced challenges of holding onto foreign nurses who instead choose to relocate to the UK, the country has slightly more nurses per capita than the EU average.

“While nurses are known for their tireless dedication to caring for others, it is important that healthcare systems take the necessary initiatives to care for their nurses,” the MUMN said. “Nurses work in highly demanding and often stressful environments, facing physical, emotional, and ethical challenges that increase the risk of burnout, fatigue, and mental health strain.”

The union thanked all nurses practising in Malta, noting they spent more time with patients thran any other healthcare professional.

“Thank you for touching lives. Thank you for making a difference in the health and wellbeing of individuals and families. Thank you for continuing to serve with dedication, compassion, and resilience. We are truly indebted and profoundly grateful to you all. You are indeed Malta’s finest unsung heroes,” it said.