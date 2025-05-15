Laughing gas abuse has seen an increase among young people in Gozo as OASI Foundation on Thursday called for regulations and restrictions in the sales of Nitrous Oxide products.

Nitrous Oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas and often used for its anaesthetic effects during labour, has been in use for over 250 years. But the Foundation has expressed its concern that it is now being abused by younger people who do not “fully comprehend” its use and effects on the body.

As much as Nitrous Oxide can cause laughter, OASI warned it can cause several difficulties including dizziness, vision impairment, loss of balance, issues with sensory-motor coordination and judgment. Long-term use can cause vitamin B12 deficiency, neurotoxicity, bowel and bladder dysfunction as well as sexual difficulties and the risk of death. If can also cause psychiatric symptoms such as altered mental state, hallucinations psychotic episodes and mood disturbances.

A spokesperson for OASI said several people have ended up in hospital over the years following abusive use of Nitrous Oxide.

The foundation said they have often found 8gr Nitrous Oxide cannisters and balloons in parking areas within 100 metres of schools in Gozo and have made “several attempts” to inform the relevant authorities about this.

“We had parents contacting us concerned about their children celebrating with laughing gas use provided by and in the presence of the coach after winning the minors’ league,” the spokesperson said, adding that supermarkets have also reportedly ended up selling out of balloons as they were all bought up by foreign students along with N₂O cannisters.

Secondary school students have told OASI that laughing gas balloons are sold for €5 for two balloons at youth leisure places. And one litre bottles of laughing gas were collecting from a playing field after a village feast with empty cannisters littering nearby fields as well.

OASI Foundation is pushing for a comprehensive clampdown on the sale and misuse of Nitrous Oxide products with a set of proposals including restricting sales to people aged 18 years and over and limiting the number of cartridges sold at any one time.

It called for a ban on late-night sales between 10pm and 5am, including online sales and suggested retailers should hide the products from public view making impulse purchases less likely.

Sales should be banned in venues most associated with substance misuse such as bars, clubs, and shops that sell alcohol, cigarettes, vapes and even stationery items where products are sometimes bought alongside paraphernalia.

OASI also called for mandatory warning labels on all Nitrous Oxide products and suggested retailers should be obliged to keep detailed records of all sales.

The sale of crackers and balloons that are intended to be used with Nitrous Oxide should be banned, it said, adding that legislation around safe transport and storage of the products should be strengthened.