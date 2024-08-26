Activist group Occupy Justice commemorated slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Monday on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The group said the day was a moment to “remember and honour the life of a courageous journalist whose voice was silenced.”

Noting that almost seven years had passed since Caruana Galizia was “brutally assassinated,” the group called for “full accountability” and justice in the investigation into her murder.

It invited the public to visit the protest site dedicated to the fallen journalist in front of the law courts in Valletta and to place candles and flowers.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated in 2017, in a murder that shocked the nation. The mother-of-three was killed when a bomb placed underneath her car detonated as she drove away from her home in Bidnija.

In a Facebook post on Monday, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola described the fallen journalist as “sharp, witty, and incredibly brave” who should have turned 60 today.

“She laughed, she loved, and she lived a life cut too short by those who could not accept that 'one woman with a laptop' stood in front of their malign ways,” she wrote.

In a statement on Monday, Occupy Justice said Caruana Galizia was “more than a journalist," calling her "a fierce advocate for transparency and accountability.”

“Her investigative work shed light on corruption and abuses of power, challenging the status quo and holding those in power to account. For this, she paid the ultimate price, but her legacy lives on,” the group said.

The three men who carried out her murder are in prison; brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio were sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2022 while Vincent Muscat is serving a 15-year sentence after reaching a plea bargain deal.

The alleged mastermind, Yorgen Fenech, is awaiting trial along with two others accused of supplying the bomb. A third man, Melvin Theuma, the alleged middleman in the plot, has been pardoned.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation was set up after her death to support efforts to protect investigative journalists, who have since carried on her work to expose corruption.