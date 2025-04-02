San Ġwann's former mayor has hit out at plans to build a four-storey private school for 800 students in land outside the development zone (ODZ).

Trevor Fenech, now minority leader, said the council would meet on Monday to discuss the recently filed application by Newark School Malta.

“ODZ land should remain ODZ," said Fenech. "Since this is an application for a school, it might get a permit. But here we are talking about land that should remain virgin land. What’s the point of talking about creating more open spaces for the people when we take away this land?”

The application - PA/02248/25 - fas filed by architect Michael Camilleri on behalf of Newark School Malta.

According to the details on the Planning Authority website, the proposed development will include the relocation of an existing Primary and Secondary School. The new development – located on Tal-Balal Road corner with Ibraġ Road in San Ġwann – will include a nursery, kinder, primary and secondary school.

The site plan for the proposed school. Photo: Planning Authority The site location as seen from the road. Photo: Planning Authority The ODZ land where Newark School applied to build. Photo: Planning Authority

The proposed building will include a four-storey building overlying basement parking and will include five classes for nursery hosting 93 children and 26 classes from Kinder 1 - year 11 hosting up to 26 students per class total being 769.

The educational facility will also include a multipurpose hall, a library, science and IT labs, a sub-station and other ancillary facilities, according to the application.