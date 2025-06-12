Germany needs wide-ranging reforms to boost its long-term growth, an OECD report said Thursday, adding that the new government's massive spending plan would help Europe's top economy get back on its feet.

The plans to plow hundreds of billions of euros into defence and infrastructure spending over the coming years were "a step in the right direction", OECD chief Mathias Cormann said at a press conference.

"Further measures are needed to ensure the money is spent efficiently and effectively," Cormann said at the presentation of the report alongside Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Germany's GDP has shrunk in each of the past two years, with businesses buffeted by high energy prices and rising competition from China.

The economy has shown signs that it might have turned the corner this year, but the OECD's analysis pointed to issues that could weigh on growth going forward.

Among the problems identified were a shortage of skilled workers and Germany's overly burdensome bureaucracy.

In the report, the OECD suggested eliminating some regulatory differences between Germany's regions and making it easier for skilled migrants to move to the country.

A shift towards taxing property over income was also a way to encourage Germans to work harder for longer, Cormann said.

"Since life expectancy is rising, Germany will have to keep improving incentives for older employees to stay in the labour market," Cormann said.

Reiche, who has been in office since the government was formed last month, agreed Germany needed reforms.

Among the measures supported by the minister were moves to make the labour market more flexible and to get immigrants into the work force.

"We need to integrate people who can work more quickly," she said. "There's no doubt that we have to do better there."

Among OECD member states, Germany was the country where migrants were least likely to be in employment, the report said.